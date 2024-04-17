Cintas (CTAS) Just Overtook the 20-Day Moving Average

Cintas (CTAS) is looking like an interesting pick from a technical perspective, as the company reached a key level of support. Recently, CTAS crossed above the 20-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend.

A well-liked tool among traders, the 20-day simple moving average offers a look back at a stock's price over a 20-day period. This is very beneficial to short-term traders, as it smooths out short-term price trends and gives more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

The 20-day moving average can show signals that are similar to other SMAs as well. If a stock's price is moving above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive. When the price falls below the moving average, it can signal a downward trend.

Shares of CTAS have been moving higher over the past four weeks, up 6.2%. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock, suggesting that CTAS could be poised for a continued surge.

Once investors consider CTAS's positive earnings estimate revisions, the bullish case only solidifies. No earnings estimate has been lowered in the past two months, compared to 9 raised estimates, for the current fiscal year, and the consensus estimate has increased as well.

With a winning combination of earnings estimate revisions and hitting a key technical level, investors should keep their eye on CTAS for more gains in the near future.

