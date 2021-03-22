Cintas (CTAS) Exhibits Strong Prospects Amid Challenges

On Mar 22, we issued an updated research report on Cintas Corporation CTAS.



In the past six months, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock has returned 5.2% compared with the industry’s growth of 7%.

Present Scenario

Cintas is poised to benefit from strength across its healthcare and hygiene end markets, driven by strong demand for its personal protective equipment. Also, the company’s focus on enhancement of the product portfolio and customer base together with its strong supply chain, distribution network and sales force will likely be beneficial. For fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 (May 2021), it anticipates revenues of $1.80-$1.83 billion, indicating sequential growth of 2.1%.



Also, the company remains focused on expanding its market share, product offerings and customer base through acquisitions. Notably, the Doritex Corp acquisition (February 2020) has strengthened its offerings and customer reach across Buffalo and the surrounding Western New York region. It invested $53.7 million in acquisitions in fiscal 2020 (ended May 2020) and $7.6 million in the first nine months of fiscal 2021.



Moreover, it rewards shareholders handsomely through dividend payments and share buybacks. For instance, in the first nine months of fiscal 2021, the company used $371.8 million for paying out dividends and repurchasing shares worth $154.5 million.



However, challenging end-market conditions particularly in the airline, cruise line, hospitality and gaming space might weigh on its top-line performance in the near term. Moreover, its high-debt profile poses a concern. For instance, in the last five fiscal years (2016-2020), its long-term debt rose 19.5% (CAGR). Notably, the metric remained high at $2,291.4 million at the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2021 (ended February 2021). Any further increase in debt levels can raise the company’s financial obligations.

