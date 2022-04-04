Cintas (CTAS) Displays Bright Prospects Despite Challenges

Cintas Corporation CTAS is poised to benefit from strength across its healthcare and education end markets, driven by strong product demand.



Strength across the company’s first-aid cabinet service, uniform direct sale and fire protection services businesses is likely to drive its performance in the quarters ahead. Also, its focus on product portfolio enhancement, and investments in technology and existing facilities are likely to be advantageous.



For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 (ending May 2022), Cintas expects revenues of $1.96-$2.02 billion.



The company’s focus on operational execution, cost-control measures and pricing actions might help it maintain a healthy margin performance in the quarters ahead. For instance, in the third quarter of fiscal 22 (ended February 2022), its adjusted operating margin expanded 90 basis points on a year-over-year basis.



Cintas remains committed to rewarding shareholders handsomely through dividend payments and share buybacks. In the first nine months of fiscal 2022, the company used $276.9 million for paying out dividends and repurchasing shares worth $1,221.8 million. In July 2021, it hiked its quarterly dividend rate by 26.7% and approved a share buyback program worth $1.5 billion.



However, the company has been dealing with escalating costs and expenses. In third-quarter fiscal 2022, its cost of sales increased 9.8% year over year, whereas selling and administrative expenses rose 1.6%. Escalating costs and expenses, if not checked, might adversely impact its short-term profitability in the quarters ahead.



High tax rates are predicted to lower Cintas’ earnings in fourth-quarter fiscal 2022. The company predicts a 23.2% tax rate for the fiscal fourth quarter, suggesting a rise from 19.4% recorded in the year-ago quarter. The high rate is predicted to lower earnings per share by 14 cents and earnings growth by 560 bps.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In the past three months, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock has returned 4.4% compared with the industry’s growth of 3.4%.

Key Picks

Some better-ranked companies from the Zacks Industrial Products sector are discussed below.



Zurn Water Solutions Corporation ZWS presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Its earnings surprise in the last four quarters was 62.43%, on average.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



In the past 30 days, Zurn’s earnings estimates have decreased 0.9% for 2022. ZWS’s shares have gained 0.3% in the past three months.



Standex International Corporation SXI presently has a Zacks Rank #2. Its earnings surprise in the last four quarters was 5.85%, on average.



In the past 30 days, Standex’s earnings estimates have been unchanged for fiscal 2022 (ending June 2022). SXI’s shares have lost 5% in the past three months.



Ferguson plc FERG presently carries a Zacks Rank #2. Its earnings surprise in the last reported quarter was 11.56%.



In the past 30 days, Ferguson’s earnings estimates have increased 6.5% for fiscal 2022 (ending July 2022). FERG’s shares have lost 24.9% in the past three months.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2022?

Last year's 2021 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +147.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.