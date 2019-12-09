Cintas (CTAS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Cintas (CTAS) closed the most recent trading day at $253.81, moving -0.94% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.32%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.38%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.4%.

Coming into today, shares of the uniform rental company had lost 2.21% in the past month. In that same time, the Industrial Products sector gained 0.56%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.51%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from CTAS as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.04, up 15.91% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.82 billion, up 6.04% from the year-ago period.

CTAS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $8.60 per share and revenue of $7.32 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +13.16% and +6.14%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for CTAS should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.34% higher. CTAS is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note CTAS's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 29.8. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 25.75, which means CTAS is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that CTAS currently has a PEG ratio of 2.87. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. CTAS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.11 as of yesterday's close.

The Uniform and Related industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 202, which puts it in the bottom 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

