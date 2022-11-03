Cintas (CTAS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Cintas (CTAS) closed at $410.94, marking a -1.17% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.06% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.46%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.08%.

Coming into today, shares of the uniform rental company had gained 0.94% in the past month. In that same time, the Industrial Products sector gained 11.9%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.94%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Cintas as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Cintas to post earnings of $3.02 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 9.42%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.13 billion, up 10.57% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $12.49 per share and revenue of $8.62 billion. These totals would mark changes of +10.73% and +9.78%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Cintas. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.13% lower. Cintas is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Cintas's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 33.29. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 29.12.

We can also see that CTAS currently has a PEG ratio of 3.19. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Uniform and Related industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.19 as of yesterday's close.

The Uniform and Related industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 240, which puts it in the bottom 5% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.