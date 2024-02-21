Cintas (CTAS) Completes SITEX Buyout, Boosts Product Portfolio

Cintas Corporation CTAS recently completed the acquisition of SITEX, a family-owned supplier of uniform and facility service solutions. Financial terms of the acquisition were kept under wraps.



Cintas’ shares remained relatively stable yesterday, closing the trading session at $614.64.



Based in Henderson, KY, SITEX operates as a well-known apparel and facility services program provider in a four-state region comprising Illinois, Indiana, Tennessee and Kentucky. SITEX boasts a strong portfolio of products and services including uniform and apparel, chef apparel, linens, aprons, mats, restroom and hygiene services, facilities services, custom apparel and promotional products.

Acquisition Rationale

The latest buyout is in sync with Cintas’ policy of acquiring businesses to strengthen its business and product portfolio. The inclusion of SITEX’s solid portfolio of apparel and other products, supported by its strong customer service capabilities, will enable Cintas to expand its offerings. The transaction is expected to strengthen the leading market position of Cintas in the central Midwest region of the United States.

Zacks Rank & Price Performance

Cintas, with a $62.3 billion market capitalization, currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The company’s Uniform Rental and Facility Services business is benefiting from robust demand from the health care, education and government sectors. Higher customer retention levels are driving growth of the First Aid and Safety Services segment. CTAS’ focus on enhancement of its product portfolio holds promise.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company’s shares have gained 26.5% compared with the industry’s growth of 24.9% in the past six months.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CTAS’ fiscal 2024 earnings has improved 0.3% over the last 60 days. It has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 3.5%.

Other Promising Stocks

We have highlighted three other top-ranked stocks from the Industrial Products sector, namely Applied Industrial Technologies AIT, Parker-Hannifin Corporation PH and Tetra Tech Inc. TTEK, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



AIT delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 10.4%. In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Applied Industrial’s 2024 earnings has increased 0.7%.



PH delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 14.4%. In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its 2024 earnings has increased 2.7%.



TTEK delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 14.4%. In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Tetra Tech’s 2024 earnings has increased 2.9%.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2023. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cintas Corporation (CTAS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (AIT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.