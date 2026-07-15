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Cintas Corporation Reveals Rise In Q4 Profit

July 15, 2026 — 08:37 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Cintas Corporation (CTAS) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $510.98 million, or $1.26 per share. This compares with $448.25 million, or $1.09 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Cintas Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $1.29 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.9% to $2.905 billion from $2.667 billion last year.

Cintas Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $510.98 Mln. vs. $448.25 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.26 vs. $1.09 last year. -Revenue: $2.905 Bln vs. $2.667 Bln last year.

For fiscal 2027 revenue is expected to be in the range of $12.10 billion to $12.25 billion, and our adjusted diluted EPS is expected to be in the range of $5.36 to $5.50

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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