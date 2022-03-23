Cintas Corporation Reveals Rise In Q3 Bottom Line, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Cintas Corporation (CTAS) revealed earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $315.45 million, or $2.97 per share. This compares with $258.38 million, or $2.37 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.43 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.1% to $1.96 billion from $1.78 billion last year.

Cintas Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $315.45 Mln. vs. $258.38 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.97 vs. $2.37 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.43 -Revenue (Q3): $1.96 Bln vs. $1.78 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.54 - $2.74 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.96 - $2.02 Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.