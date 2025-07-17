Cintas Corporation Q4 Profit Rises, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Cintas Corporation (CTAS) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $448.256 million, or $1.09 per share. This compares with $414.315 million, or $1.00 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.07 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.0% to $2.667 billion from $2.470 billion last year.

Cintas Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $448.256 Mln. vs. $414.315 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.09 vs. $1.00 last year. -Revenue: $2.667 Bln vs. $2.470 Bln last year.

Looking ahead, for fiscal 2026, the company expects an increase in earnings and revenue, in line with Street view.

Cintas expects earnings per share of $4.71 to $4.85, in line with analysts’ forecast of $4.84 per share.

Revenue is anticipated to be in the range of $11 billion to $11.15 billion, in line with analysts’ estimates of $11.04 billion.

For fiscal 2025, the company has registered income per share of $4.40, on revenue of $10.340 billion.

