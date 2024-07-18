Cintas Corporation Q4 Income Rises, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Cintas Corporation (CTAS) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $414.32 million, or $3.99 per share. This compares with $346.20 million, or $3.33 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.79 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.3% to $2.47 billion from $2.28 billion last year.

Cintas Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $414.32 Mln. vs. $346.20 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $3.99 vs. $3.33 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $2.47 Bln vs. $2.28 Bln last year.

