Cintas Corporation Q3 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Cintas Corporation (CTAS) announced earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $325.83 million, or $3.14 per share. This compares with $315.45 million, or $2.97 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Cintas Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $3.14 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.04 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.7% to $2.19 billion from $1.96 billion last year.

Cintas Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $325.83 Mln. vs. $315.45 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $3.14 vs. $2.97 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $3.04 -Revenue (Q3): $2.19 Bln vs. $1.96 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $12.70 - $12.90 Full year revenue guidance: $8.74 - $8.80 Bln

