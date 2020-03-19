Cintas Corporation Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Cintas Corporation (CTAS) released earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year.

The company's earnings came in at $234.52 million, or $2.16 per share. This compares with $203.33 million, or $1.85 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.02 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.7% to $1.81 billion from $1.68 billion last year.

Cintas Corporation earnings at a glance:

-EPS (Q3): $2.16 vs. $1.84 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.02 -Revenue (Q3): $1.81 Bln vs. $1.68 Bln last year.

