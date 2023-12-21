Cintas Corporation Q2 Income Climbs, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Cintas Corporation (CTAS) released a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $374.61 million, or $3.61 per share. This compares with $324.29 million, or $3.12 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.49 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.7% to $2.38 billion from $2.17 billion last year.

Cintas Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $374.61 Mln. vs. $324.29 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $3.61 vs. $3.12 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $3.49 -Revenue (Q2): $2.38 Bln vs. $2.17 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $14.35 - $14.65 Full year revenue guidance: $9.48 - $9.56 Bln

