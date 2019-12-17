Markets
Cintas Corporation Q2 adjusted earnings of $2.27 per share

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Cintas Corporation (CTAS) reported a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $246.44 million, or $2.27 per share. This compares with $243.01 million, or $2.18 per share, in last year's second quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.0% to $1.84 billion from $1.72 billion last year.

Cintas Corporation earnings at a glance:

-EPS (Q2): $2.27 vs. $1.76 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $1.84 Bln vs. $1.72 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.60 - $8.75 Full year revenue guidance: $6.89 - 7.33 Bln

