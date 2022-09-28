Cintas Corporation Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Cintas Corporation (CTAS) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $351.69 million, or $3.39 per share. This compares with $331.18 million, or $3.11 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Cintas Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $3.39 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.13 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.2% to $2.17 billion from $1.90 billion last year.

Cintas Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $351.69 Mln. vs. $331.18 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $3.39 vs. $3.11 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $3.13 -Revenue (Q1): $2.17 Bln vs. $1.90 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $12.30 - $12.65 Full year revenue guidance: $8.58 - $8.67 Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.