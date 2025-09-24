Cintas Corporation Q1 Income Increases In Line With Estimates

(RTTNews) - Cintas Corporation (CTAS) released a profit for its first quarter that Increased, from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $491.14 million, or $1.20 per share. This compares with $452.03 million, or $1.10 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.20 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.7% to $2.718 billion from $2.501 billion last year.

Cintas Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $491.14 Mln. vs. $452.03 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.20 vs. $1.10 last year. -Revenue: $2.718 Bln vs. $2.501 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.74 - $4.86 Full year revenue guidance: $11.06 - $11.18 Bln

