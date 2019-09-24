Cintas Corporation Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Cintas Corporation (CTAS) revealed earnings for its first quarter that rose from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $250.81 million, or $2.32 per share. This compares with $212.52 million, or $1.89 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.15 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.5% to $1.81 billion from $1.70 billion last year.

Cintas Corporation earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): . vs. . last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.32 vs. $1.93 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.15 -Revenue (Q1): $1.81 Bln vs. $1.70 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $8.47 to $8.57 Full year revenue guidance: $7.28 - $7.32 Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.