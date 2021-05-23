Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) Stock Has Shown Weakness Lately But Financials Look Strong: Should Prospective Shareholders Make The Leap?

With its stock down 2.7% over the past week, it is easy to disregard Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS). But if you pay close attention, you might gather that its strong financials could mean that the stock could potentially see an increase in value in the long-term, given how markets usually reward companies with good financial health. Specifically, we decided to study Cintas' ROE in this article.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Cintas is:

26% = US$988m ÷ US$3.8b (Based on the trailing twelve months to February 2021).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.26 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of Cintas' Earnings Growth And 26% ROE

First thing first, we like that Cintas has an impressive ROE. Second, a comparison with the average ROE reported by the industry of 7.3% also doesn't go unnoticed by us. Probably as a result of this, Cintas was able to see a decent net income growth of 18% over the last five years.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Cintas' growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 8.2% in the same period, which is great to see.

NasdaqGS:CTAS Past Earnings Growth May 23rd 2021

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is CTAS fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is Cintas Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Cintas has a three-year median payout ratio of 26%, which implies that it retains the remaining 74% of its profits. This suggests that its dividend is well covered, and given the decent growth seen by the company, it looks like management is reinvesting its earnings efficiently.

Besides, Cintas has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 27%. Accordingly, forecasts suggest that Cintas' future ROE will be 25% which is again, similar to the current ROE.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with Cintas' performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

