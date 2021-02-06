Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) Passed Our Checks, And It's About To Pay A US$0.75 Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) is about to go ex-dividend in just four days. Investors can purchase shares before the 11th of February in order to be eligible for this dividend, which will be paid on the 15th of March.

Cintas's next dividend payment will be US$0.75 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$2.80 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Cintas has a trailing yield of 0.9% on the current stock price of $344.98. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Cintas's dividend is reliable and sustainable. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Cintas paid out a comfortable 38% of its profit last year. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Cintas generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. The good news is it paid out just 24% of its free cash flow in the last year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqGS:CTAS Historic Dividend February 6th 2021

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. That's why it's comforting to see Cintas's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 22% per annum for the past five years. Cintas is paying out less than half its earnings and cash flow, while simultaneously growing earnings per share at a rapid clip. Companies with growing earnings and low payout ratios are often the best long-term dividend stocks, as the company can both grow its earnings and increase the percentage of earnings that it pays out, essentially multiplying the dividend.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the last 10 years, Cintas has lifted its dividend by approximately 20% a year on average. It's great to see earnings per share growing rapidly over several years, and dividends per share growing right along with it.

The Bottom Line

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Cintas? Cintas has been growing earnings at a rapid rate, and has a conservatively low payout ratio, implying that it is reinvesting heavily in its business; a sterling combination. It's a promising combination that should mark this company worthy of closer attention.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks Cintas is facing. For example - Cintas has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

