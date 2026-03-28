Cintas Corporation: The Deep Value Opportunity in Plain Sight

Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) is a deep-value opportunity no one is talking about, perhaps because of its humdrum business. Cintas Corporation delivers uniforms, laundry services, first-aid supplies, and other services to businesses across industries and verticals. The critical detail is that this must-have service generates revenue, is growing, and is returning value to shareholders.

Its growth is largely “self-funded”, enabled by quality execution and a fortress balance sheet, allowing value-building dividends and share buybacks in addition to organic and acquisitional growth. The net result is clearly evident in the share price, which, aside from a post-stock-split correction, shows a robust uptrend likely to continue over time.

Cintas Trades at Value Levels; Provides Opportunity for Buy and Hold Investors

Cintas' stock price trades at historically low levels relative to its earnings in late March, amid a major acquisition. The once-stalled Unifirst (NYSE: UNF) takeover is well underway following unanimous board approval.

The cash-and-stock deal assigns a premium to Unifirst, likely to be unlocked quickly. The merger provides opportunities for consolidation, cost-cutting, and efficiency across all levels while expanding Cintas' client base, product range, and cross-selling opportunities. At face value, Unifirst's business accounts for approximately 20% of Cintas' revenue, suggesting that more than 20% of earnings growth could be unlocked through business rationalization.

Cintas is not a cheap stock to own, but it commands a premium for a reason. The P/E range tends to run in the high 30s, supported by its cash flow quality and capital return. The stock trades near 36X the 2026 consensus, but only 14X versus the 2035 consensus, suggesting a minimum 100% upside is possible over time.

Cintas capital return includes dividends, dividend growth, and share buybacks. The dividend yield tends to run in the 1.0% range, with annual increases offset by stock price gains. The company is a Dividend Aristocrat with over 40 years of consecutive increases to its credit and has the capacity to continue increasing at a robust pace. The double-digit compound annual growth rate is supported by double-digit earnings growth and share-reducing buybacks. The company helps offset the distribution increase by repurchasing shares.

Cintas’ share buybacks increased by approximately $250,000 or 36% on a year-to-date basis, as of the end of its third quarter. The pace of reduction is slim, about 0.18%, but sufficient to offset share-based compensation and the impact of dividend increases. The impact for investors is a stable to slightly declining share count, helping reduce volatility and downside risk. Cintas is a lower beta stock that can help reduce portfolio volatility.

Institutions Limit Downside in 2026

Institutional ownership and persistently low short interest also help keep volatility low. Short interest tends to run about 2%, a healthy level for a blue-chip stock that helps provide day-to-day liquidity. The days to cover are also relatively low at 4 days, suggesting a quick exit for this group should price action begin to heat up. Institutions, the largest group impacting this stock, own about 65% of it and have been accumulating it over the trailing 12 months. The group bought on balance three of the last four quarters, ramping buying activity in Q1 2026 as price action declined.

The technical price action is weak in early 2026 but reflects support at an important technical target aligning with price action in 2024. The support level marks the breakout point of a bull market consolidation and is likely a very strong level. Assuming the market continues to support this stock at its 150-week EMA, a rebound is likely to form soon. CTAS stock has retreated to this level only five times in 15 years, and each time triggered significant rallies, the last two leading to quadruple and high-triple-digit gains, respectively.

The biggest risks this year include potential for economic downturn, labor force contraction, and regulatory scrutiny of the Unifirst deal. Cintas and Unifirst already operate in some of the same areas, and the acquisition will make the nation’s largest uniform service that much larger. The risk of labor force contraction is legitimate; however, the total claims data suggest employment conditions are not only stable but improving relative to the prior year.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.