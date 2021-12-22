Cintas Corporation Bottom Line Rises In Q2, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Cintas Corporation (CTAS) announced a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $294.67 million, or $2.76 per share. This compares with $284.86 million, or $2.62 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.65 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.1% to $1.92 billion from $1.76 billion last year.

Cintas Corporation earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $294.67 Mln. vs. $284.86 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.76 vs. $2.62 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.65 -Revenue (Q2): $1.92 Bln vs. $1.76 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $10.70 - $10.95 Full year revenue guidance: $7.63 - $7.70 Bln

