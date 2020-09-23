Markets
Cintas Corp. Issues Q2 Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Cintas Corp. (CTAS) announced the company expects second quarter earnings per share to be in the range of $2.00 to $2.20; and revenue in the range of $1.725 billion to $1.750 billion. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $2.06 on revenue of $1.75 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

First quarter earnings per share were $2.78, an increase of 19.8% from last year. On average, 13 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $2.13, for the quarter.

First quarter revenue was $1.75 billion, a decrease of 3.6% from previous year. Analysts expected revenue of $1.7 billion, for the quarter. Organic revenue declined 5.0%, for the first quarter.

Shares of Cintas Corp. were up 2% in pre-market trade on Wednesday.

