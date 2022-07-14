Cintas Corp. Issues FY23 Guidance

(RTTNews) - Cintas Corp. (CTAS) announced, for fiscal 2023, the company expects revenue to be in the range of $8.47 billion to $8.58 billion and EPS to be in the range of $11.90 to $12.30. The company projects fiscal 2023 operating income to be in the range of $1.68 billion to $1.73 billion.

Cintas Corp. reported fourth quarter earnings per share of $2.81 compared to $2.47, last year, an increase of 13.8%. On average, 11 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $2.67, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Operating income was $404.4 million, an increase of 13.5%.

Revenue for the fourth quarter was $2.07 billion compared to $1.84 billion, a year ago, an increase of 13.0%. Analysts on average had estimated $2.01 billion in revenue.

