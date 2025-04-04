Cintas Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for CTAS

In trading on Friday, shares of Cintas Corporation (Symbol: CTAS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $199.87, changing hands as low as $192.38 per share. Cintas Corporation shares are currently trading down about 5.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CTAS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CTAS's low point in its 52 week range is $162.1625 per share, with $228.12 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $193.15. The CTAS DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

