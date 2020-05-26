Cintas Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for CTAS

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Cintas Corporation (Symbol: CTAS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $251.41, changing hands as high as $254.45 per share. Cintas Corporation shares are currently trading up about 5.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CTAS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CTAS's low point in its 52 week range is $154.33 per share, with $304.81 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $254.49. The CTAS DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

