Cintas Board Elects Todd Schneider As CEO & President - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Cintas Corporation (CTAS) announced Scott Farmer, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, will retire as CEO on May 31, 2021. He will remain Executive Chairman. The company said its Board elected Todd Schneider as Chief Executive Officer & President and a Director of the company, effective June 1, 2021. The Board of Directors has increased the number of Directors from 8 to 9.

"Schneider has held many positions over the course of 32 years. Todd has an extensive knowledge of our company, fully supports and exemplifies our culture and has served as Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer since 2018, which will ensure a seamless transition," said Farmer.

