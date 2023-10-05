News & Insights

Markets
CTAS

Cintas Acquires North Carolina-based Rental Uniform Service For Undisclosed Terms

October 05, 2023 — 09:58 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Cintas Corp. (CTAS) announced Thursday it has acquired Rental Uniform Service, a North Carolina-based, family-owned and operated uniform and facility services rental business. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The acquisition expands Cintas' footprint in Carolinas with family-owned business, Rental Uniform.

Rental Uniform Service was founded in 1949 by James Waggoner. Currently, James' grandson, Danny Lawrence, serves as CEO, with James' four daughters also involved in leading the company. The business services customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee through two locations: its original Statesville, N.C. plant and its Gastonia, N.C. plant.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CTAS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.