Cint Group AB (OM:CINT) Price Target Decreased by 29.50% to 6.26

The average one-year price target for Cint Group AB (OM:CINT) has been revised to 6,26 kr / share. This is a decrease of 29.50% from the prior estimate of 8,87 kr dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4,65 kr to a high of 9,24 kr / share. The average price target represents an increase of 60.00% from the latest reported closing price of 3,91 kr / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 30 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cint Group AB. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CINT is 0.01%, an increase of 8.64%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.50% to 10,394K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 3,303K shares representing 0.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,010K shares , representing an increase of 39.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CINT by 56.26% over the last quarter.

VINEX - Vanguard International Explorer Fund Investor Shares holds 2,201K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,750K shares , representing a decrease of 24.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CINT by 28.07% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 819K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 676K shares , representing an increase of 17.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CINT by 10.93% over the last quarter.

DISV - Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF holds 636K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 545K shares , representing an increase of 14.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CINT by 2.26% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 467K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 448K shares , representing an increase of 4.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CINT by 4.70% over the last quarter.

