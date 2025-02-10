CINNATI FINANCIAL Earnings Results: $CINF Reports Quarterly Earnings

CINNATI FINANCIAL ($CINF) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported earnings of $3.14 per share, beating estimates of $1.94 by $1.20. The company also reported revenue of $2,654,000,000, missing estimates of $2,681,294,400 by $-27,294,400.

CINNATI FINANCIAL Insider Trading Activity

CINNATI FINANCIAL insiders have traded $CINF stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CINF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DIRK J DEBBINK purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $157,187

CINNATI FINANCIAL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 340 institutional investors add shares of CINNATI FINANCIAL stock to their portfolio, and 348 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

