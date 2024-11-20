Cingulate upgraded to Buy from Hold at Maxim

Maxim upgraded Cingulate (CING) to Buy from Hold with an $8 price target
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on CING:
- Cingulate reports Q3 net loss $3.2M vs. $5.98M last year
- Cingulate sees cash runway into 3Q25
- Cingulate files to sell 1.5M shares of common stock for holders
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.