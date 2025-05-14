BioTech
Cingulate Reports Details Of Pre-NDA Minutes For CTx-1301; NDA Submission Planned For Summer

May 14, 2025 — 08:43 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Cingulate (CING) announced that it has received formal pre-New Drug Application meeting minutes from the FDA for its lead asset CTx-1301 for the treatment of Attention Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder. The agency agreed to a post-NDA approval commitment of additional stability date for the 6 intermediate dose strengths. The available data for nonclinical safety appears adequate to support a filing.

"We are pleased that the feedback we received from our pre-NDA meeting with the FDA is aligned with our plans to submit a new drug application for CTx-1301 this summer. Today we are one step closer to bringing to market the first, true, once-daily stimulant medication to treat ADHD over the entire active day," said Cingulate Chairman and CEO Shane Schaffer.

Shares of Cingulate are down 2% in pre-market trade on Wednesday.

