Cingulate Inc. Q2 Loss Narrows

(RTTNews) - Cingulate Inc. (CING) revealed Loss for second quarter that decreased from last year

The company's bottom line came in at -$3.21 million, or -$5.47 per share. This compares with -$6.62 million, or -$6.79 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Cingulate Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): -$3.21 Mln. vs. -$6.62 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): -$5.47 vs. -$6.79 last year.

