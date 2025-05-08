Cingulate Inc. Q1 Loss Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Cingulate Inc. (CING) released Loss for first quarter that missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled -$3.80 million, or -$1.04 per share. This compares with -$2.97 million, or -$7.21 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.98 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Cingulate Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$3.80 Mln. vs. -$2.97 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$1.04 vs. -$7.21 last year.

