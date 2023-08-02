Cingulate (CING) Price Target Increased by 8.33% to 6.63

The average one-year price target for Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING) has been revised to 6.63 / share. This is an increase of 8.33% from the prior estimate of 6.12 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5.05 to a high of 8.92 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1,172.55% from the latest reported closing price of 0.52 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 19 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cingulate. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 35.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CING is 0.00%, a decrease of 47.71%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 382.38% to 542K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 123K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 105K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 103K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company.

Prime Capital Investment Advisors holds 48K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company.

HighTower Advisors holds 34K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

