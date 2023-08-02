News & Insights

Stocks
CING

Cingulate (CING) Price Target Increased by 8.33% to 6.63

August 02, 2023 — 12:18 am EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel ->

The average one-year price target for Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING) has been revised to 6.63 / share. This is an increase of 8.33% from the prior estimate of 6.12 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5.05 to a high of 8.92 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1,172.55% from the latest reported closing price of 0.52 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 19 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cingulate. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 35.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CING is 0.00%, a decrease of 47.71%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 382.38% to 542K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CING / Cingulate Inc Shares Held by Institutions

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 123K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 105K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 103K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company.

Prime Capital Investment Advisors holds 48K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company.

HighTower Advisors holds 34K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CING

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.