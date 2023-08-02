Cingulate (CING) Price Target Increased by 8.33% to 6.63

The average one-year price target for Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING) has been revised to 6.63 / share. This is an increase of 8.33% from the prior estimate of 6.12 dated July 5, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5.05 to a high of 8.92 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1,172.55% from the latest reported closing price of 0.52 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 19 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cingulate. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 35.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CING is 0.00%, a decrease of 47.71%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 382.38% to 542K shares.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 123K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company.
Geode Capital Management holds 105K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company.
FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 103K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company.
Prime Capital Investment Advisors holds 48K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company.
HighTower Advisors holds 34K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Additional reading:
- Cingulate Announces Positive Top-Line Results from Phase 3 Adult Efficacy and Safety Trial of CTx-1301 (dexmethylphenidate) for ADHD Results Indicative that CTx-1301 Provides Entire Active-Day Efficacy with Optimal Onset and Duration
- Cingulate Successfully Manufactures Clinical Supply – Initiation of Pediatric Phase 3 Studies to Commence in July and August Announcement Confirms Cingulate on Track with Development and Regulatory Milestones
- Cingulate Completes Phase 3 Adult Trial of CTx-1301 (dexmethylphenidate) for ADHD Study Assessed Onset and Duration of CTx-1301 in Adults, Results Expected 3Q 2023 Pivotal Phase 3 Trials in Pediatric/Adolescent Patients on Schedule for 3Q 2023 Initia
- Amended and Restated Promissory Note, dated May 9, 2023, between Cingulate Therapeutics, LLC and Werth Family Investment Associates
- Cingulate Inc. Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provides Clinical and Business Update Additional $3 Million of Financing Proprietary PTR™ Manufacturing Processes Successfully Transferred to Societal CDMO Joint Commercialization Agreem
This story originally appeared on Fintel.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.