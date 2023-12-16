Cingulate (CING) Price Target Increased by 1382.35% to 80.33

The average one-year price target for Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING) has been revised to 80.32 / share. This is an increase of 1,382.35% from the prior estimate of 5.42 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 35.35 to a high of 178.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 3,671.13% from the latest reported closing price of 2.13 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 26 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cingulate. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 30.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CING is 0.00%, an increase of 7.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 165.80% to 1,416K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Armistice Capital holds 755K shares representing 80.55% ownership of the company.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 123K shares representing 13.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Commonwealth Equity Services holds 101K shares representing 10.75% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 56K shares representing 5.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 56K shares, representing an increase of 0.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CING by 22.48% over the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 54K shares representing 5.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 103K shares, representing a decrease of 91.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CING by 66.61% over the last quarter.

