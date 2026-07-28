CINF Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y on Premium Growth

Cincinnati Financial Corporation CINF reported second-quarter 2026 operating income of $1.43 per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 21.4%. The bottom line declined 27.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Total operating revenues for the second quarter were $3 billion, reflecting a 6.8% year-over-year increase. The figure, however, missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.4%.

Quarterly results benefited from strong premium growth, improved pricing, and higher net investment income. However, weaker underwriting performance, driven by higher catastrophe losses, weighed on results.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Cincinnati Financial Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Cincinnati Financial Corporation Quote

Operational Update

Earned premiums climbed 6.3% year over year to $2.6 billion, driven by higher renewal pricing, increased insured exposures and new business growth. The figure marginally missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.5%.

Net investment income, net of expenses, increased 12% year over year to $319 million, primarily due to a 14% rise in interest income from fixed-maturity securities and a 3% jump in equity portfolio dividends. The figure marginally beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.8%

Total benefits and expenses increased 12.8% year over year to $2.7 billion, mainly due to higher insurance losses and underwriting, acquisition and insurance expenses.

In its property and casualty insurance business, CINF reported an underwriting loss of $18 million, compared to an underwriting profit of $128 million in the year-ago quarter, reflecting higher catastrophe losses. The Zacks Consensus Estimates was $62.6 million.

The combined ratio, a key measure of underwriting profitability, deteriorated 590 basis points year over year to 100.8%, underperforming the consensus estimate of 97.1.

Quarterly Segment Update

Commercial Lines Insurance: Total revenues of $1.25 billion increased 3% year over year, driven by a 3% increase in earned premiums and higher investment income.

Underwriting recorded a loss of $49 million, against a profit of $87 million in the prior-year quarter. The combined ratio deteriorated 1,120 basis points year over year to 104.1%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was 99.8%.

Personal Lines Insurance: Total revenues of $881 million increased 9% year over year, driven by a 9% rise in earned premiums. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was $889 million.

Underwriting profit increased significantly year over year to $1 million from a loss of $14 million, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6 million. The combined ratio deteriorated 210 basis points year over year to 99.9%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was 98.1.

Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance: Total revenues of $190 million grew 9% year over year, aided by a 9% increase in earned premiums. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was $185 million.

Underwriting profit increased 19% year over year to $19 million, significantly surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $14.5 million. The combined ratio improved 60 basis points year over year to 90.5%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was 92.4%.

Life Insurance: Total revenues were $142 million, up 9% year over year, driven by 5% higher earned premiums and 10% higher investment income, net of expenses. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was $140.3 million. Total benefits and expenses increased 7% year over year to $104 million.

CINF's Financial Update

As of June 30, 2026, Cincinnati Financial reported total assets of $43.2 billion, up 5.4% from the 2025-end level.

Long-term debt was $791 million, remaining nearly flat from the 2025-end level.

The company's debt-to-total-capital ratio improved to 4.6% from 4.9% at 2025-end.

As of June 30, 2026, CINF’s book value per share increased 6.1% from the 2025-end level to $108.64.

CINF's Zacks Rank

Cincinnati Financial currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of Other Insurers

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. SIGI reported second-quarter 2026 operating earnings of $1.95 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 13.4%. The bottom line increased 48.9% year over year.

Revenues of $1.37 billion rose 4.5% from the year-ago quarter and topped the consensus estimate by 0.7%. Net premiums written plunged 5% year over year to $1.22 billion due to a 6% decrease in Standard Commercial Lines, an 8% fall in Standard Personal Lines, and a 2% decline in Excess and Surplus Lines. The combined ratio improved 220 basis points to 98.

W.R. Berkley Corporation WRB reported second-quarter 2026 operating income of $1.27 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 16.5%. The bottom line increased 21% year over year. W.R. Berkley’s net premiums written were $3.4 billion, up 2.4% year over year. The figure surpassed our estimate of $3.4 billion.

Operating revenues totaled $ 3.8 billion, up 3.6% year over year. The top line surpassed the consensus estimate by 1.87%. Net investment income grew 10.4% to $418.7 million, supported by higher invested assets and higher portfolio yields. The figure topped our estimate of $407 million. The consensus estimate was $395.6 million.

RLI Corp. RLI reported second-quarter 2026 operating earnings of 83 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 16.9%. The bottom line increased 1.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Operating revenues for the reported quarter were $463 million, up 4.9% year over year, driven by higher net premiums earned and net investment income. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.6%. Gross premiums written increased 3.1% year over year to $579.7 million, driven by strong growth in the casualty segment. Net investment income increased 16.8% year over year to $46 million. The combined ratio deteriorated 110 basis points year over year to 85.6.

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Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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