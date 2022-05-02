CINF Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Cincinnati Financial Corp. (Symbol: CINF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $121.68, changing hands as low as $121.45 per share. Cincinnati Financial Corp. shares are currently trading down about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CINF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CINF's low point in its 52 week range is $108.88 per share, with $143.22 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $121.94. The CINF DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

