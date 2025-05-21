CINF Lags Industry, Trades at a Premium: How to Play the Stock

Shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation CINF have gained 4.5% year to date, underperforming the industry’s 11.8% growth and the Finance sector’s return of 5.7%. The insurer outperformed the Zacks S&P 500 composite’s rise of 0.2% in the same time frame.



The stock is trading at a 7.2% discount to its 52-week high of $161.75.



It is trading well above the 50-day simple moving average (SMA), indicating a bullish trend. The 50-day SMA is a key indicator for traders and analysts to identify support and resistance levels. It is considered particularly important as it is the first marker of an uptrend or downtrend.

CINF vs. Industry, Sector & S&P 500 Year to Date



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

CINF Shares Are Expensive

CINF shares are trading at a premium to the industry. Its price-to-book value of 1.75X is higher than the industry average of 1.57X. The company has a Value Score of C, indicative of expensive valuation.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Yet it is cheaper than The Progressive Corporation PGR and The Travelers Companies Inc. TRV, which are also trading at a premium to the industry.

Northbound Estimate Revisions Instill Confidence in CINF

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 and 2026 has moved 6.7% and 1.8% north, respectively, in the past 30 days, reflecting analyst optimism on the stock.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 earnings stands at $5.26, suggesting a decrease of 31% on 12.1% higher revenues of $11.1 billion. The consensus estimate for 2026 earnings stands at $8.12, suggesting an increase of 54.4% on 7.9% higher revenues of $12 billion. The expected long-term earnings growth rate is pegged at 2.8%.

Factors Favoring CINF

Prudent pricing, an agent-centric model, a higher level of insured exposures and disciplined expansion of Cincinnati Re should benefit premiums, the primary driver of an insurer’s top line. CINF boasts above-average industry premium growth.



CINF is focused on expanding its commercial lines segment by appointing more agencies, strengthening its local field operations, enhancing internal expertise, and offering a broad product portfolio that supports a larger share of agencies’ commercial business. Ongoing initiatives to refine pricing accuracy and reduce loss costs are anticipated to further improve the segment’s profitability.



Since its inception in 2008, Cincinnati Financial’s Excess and Surplus (E&S) line has consistently performed well. It is utilizing technology and data analytics to identify new and emerging risks in businesses that require insurance solutions or additional value-added services. A strong emphasis on superior service is expected to continue driving growth and profitability within this segment.



Its agent-focused business model, CINFny, remains dedicated to securing new business by delivering outstanding service and expanding insurance offerings to better serve the clients of its agency partners.



Cincinnati Financial’s consistent cash flow continues to boost liquidity. Cash flow, in addition to higher bond yields, continues to boost investment income growth.



The insurer has increased dividends for 65 years straight, a record that is believed to be matched by only seven other U.S. publicly traded companies. The dividend increases reflected strong operating performance and signaled management's and the board's positive outlook and confidence in outstanding capital, liquidity and financial flexibility. Its dividend yield of 2.4% is better than the industry average of 0.2%, making the stock an attractive pick for yield-seeking investors.

CINF’s Return on Capital

Return on equity in the trailing 12 months was 8.2%, better than the industry average of 6.6%. This highlights the company’s efficiency in utilizing shareholders’ funds.



However, its return on invested capital (ROIC), which reflects efficiency in utilizing funds to generate income, of 2.3% is poor when compared with the industry average of 5.9%.

How to Play CINF Stock

Cincinnati Financial is poised to grow on its solid agent network, sturdy financial health, and an impressive dividend history. The average target price of $152 reflects a 1.2% upside potential from its last closing price.



However, its business is significantly concentrated in the Midwest region, which is prone to catastrophes. As such, its operations have substantial catastrophe loss exposure, which makes its earnings volatile.



Given premium valuation, it is better to adopt a wait-and-see approach on this Zack Rank #3 (Hold) stock. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Progressive Corporation (PGR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.