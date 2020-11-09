CINF Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Cincinnati Financial Corp. (Symbol: CINF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $78.43, changing hands as high as $87.89 per share. Cincinnati Financial Corp. shares are currently trading up about 15.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CINF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CINF's low point in its 52 week range is $46.07 per share, with $115.53 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $85.73. The CINF DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

