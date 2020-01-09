CINF Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Cincinnati Financial Corp. (Symbol: CINF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $104.73, changing hands as high as $104.97 per share. Cincinnati Financial Corp. shares are currently trading up about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CINF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CINF's low point in its 52 week range is $76.10 per share, with $118.19 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $104.94. The CINF DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.