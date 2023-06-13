Cineworld to file for administration as part of restructuring plan - Sky News

Updates with Cineworld's response in paragraph 4; adds details in paragraphs 3 & 5, background in 6 & 7

June 13 (Reuters) - British cinema chain operator Cineworld CINE.L is preparing to file for administration as a part of a financial restructuring plan, Sky News reported on Tuesday.

The company is lining up AlixPartners to act as administrator to help with the transfer of ownership to its lenders, the report added.

An announcement is expected to be made by the end of next week, a source told Sky News.

Cineworld declined to comment to a Reuters request, while AlixPartners could not be immediately reached.

(Reporting by Shreyaa Narayanan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

