Cineworld to buy Canada's Cineplex for $2.1 bln

Adds premium, Chairman quote, cost savings, shareholder vote, background

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Britain's Cineworld Group Plc CINE.L said on Monday it will buy Canada's Cineplex Inc CGX.TO for $2.1 billion, including debt, making it the largest cinema operator in North America.

Cineworld has offered to buy Toronto-based Cineplex for C$34 ($25.56) per share, a premium of 42% to the Canadian firm's closing price of C$24.01 on Friday.

The deal, which comes nearly two years after Cineworld bought U.S.-based Regal cinemas for $3.6 billion in February 2018, will add 165 cinemas and 1,695 screens to the company's existing global network of 9,498 screens across 786 sites.

"Going forward, our immediate post-acquisition objectives will be to combine Cineplex with our U.S. business," Cineworld Chairman Anthony Bloom said.

Cineworld also said that its largest shareholder Global City Theatres B.V. has agreed to vote in favour of the deal and that it expects about $130 million of annual pretax cost savings by the end of financial year 2021.

($1 = 1.3301 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar and Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((tanishaa.nadkar@thomsonreuters.com; Within UK +44 20 7542 1810; Outside UK +91 80 6749 1691; Twitter: @TanishaaNadkar;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.