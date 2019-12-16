US Markets

Cineworld to buy Canada's Cineplex for $2.1 bln

Tanishaa Nadkar Reuters
Pushkala Aripaka Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS WATTIE

Britain's Cineworld Group Plc said on Monday it will buy Canada's Cineplex Inc for $2.1 billion, including debt, making it the largest cinema operator in North America.

Cineworld has offered to buy Toronto-based Cineplex for C$34 ($25.56) per share, a premium of 42% to the Canadian firm's closing price of C$24.01 on Friday.

The deal, which comes nearly two years after Cineworld bought U.S.-based Regal cinemas for $3.6 billion in February 2018, will add 165 cinemas and 1,695 screens to the company's existing global network of 9,498 screens across 786 sites.

"Going forward, our immediate post-acquisition objectives will be to combine Cineplex with our U.S. business," Cineworld Chairman Anthony Bloom said.

Cineworld also said that its largest shareholder Global City Theatres B.V. has agreed to vote in favour of the deal and that it expects about $130 million of annual pretax cost savings by the end of financial year 2021.

($1 = 1.3301 Canadian dollars)

