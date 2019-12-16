Cineworld To Acquire Cineplex In C$2.18 Bln Cash Deal - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Cineworld Group plc. (CINE.L) announced Monday that it has signed an agreement to acquire Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) for C$34 in cash per share. The deal values Cineplex at C$2.18 billion or $1.65 billion.

The acquisition price implies an enterprise value of C$2.8 billion or $2.1 billion.

The acquisition of the largest cinema operator in Canada will add 165 cinemas and 1,695 screens.

The acquisition is subject, amongst other things, to Cineworld and Cineplex shareholder approvals and various regulatory consents. The completion is expected to occur by the end of first half of fiscal 2020.

The Boards of both Cineworld and Cineplex have approved the deal, and intend to recommend that their respective shareholders vote in favour of it.

The company projects highly synergistic transaction, with approximately $130 million of annual pre-tax combination benefits by the end of fiscal 2021.

The company expects the deal to be double digit accretive to earnings and free cash flow in the first full year following completion.

Anthony Bloom, Chairman of Cineworld, said, "Going forward our immediate post-acquisition objectives will be to combine Cineplex with our US business to create a leading North American cinema operator; maximise the synergistic combination benefits of the Cineplex acquisition; continue the currently successful refurbishment of the Regal chain in the US..."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.