Cineworld Stock Drops as $2.1 Billion Cineplex Deal Raises Debt Fears

Cineworld shares dropped on Monday after the global cinema chain announced plans to buy Canada’s Cineplex for $2.1 billion.

The debt-financed acquisition concerned investors, with the stock falling 8% in early trading before recovering to trade 1.4% down. The deal will be funded by loans worth $2.3 billion.

The C$34 ($25.56)-per-share offer is at a premium of 42% to the Canadian company’s closing price on Friday.

London-listed Cineworld bought U.S. rival Regal Entertainment last year in a deal worth $3.6 billion, sending Cineworld’s net debt soaring to $4 billion.

The company’s adjusted net debt as of June 30 was $3.3 billion but the Cineplex merger, which will add 165 cinemas and 1,695 screens to its portfolio, would pile the debts back up.

The world’s second-largest cinema chain after AMC had hoped a solid movie lineup in the second half of the year — including the conclusion of the Star Wars trilogy, Frozen 2 and The Lion King — would allow it to meet expectations after a disappointing first half.

However, earlier this month the company said full-year revenues would now be lower than expected due to a weaker box office.

Looking ahead. While the Cineplex takeover makes Cineworld the largest player in North America in terms of screens, the deal has exacerbated investors’ fears over the company’s mounting debt. It seems even more of a gamble given the intense competition among streaming giants Netflix, Amazon and Disney, and the declining footfall in cinemas.

