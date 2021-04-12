Cineworld shareholders back plan to suspend borrowing limit

Cineworld said on Monday shareholders approved a plan for the world's second-largest cinema operator to suspend its borrowing limit temporarily, giving the company much-needed breathing room to get through the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company, whose debt pile stood at $8.32 billion at the end of 2020, said 98.67% of the votes cast at the general meeting held earlier in the day were in favour of the resolution.

