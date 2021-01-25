Cineworld shareholders back new management pay, incentive scheme

Cineworld's investors on Monday approved an incentive scheme that could award the cinema operator's top boss and his deputy shares worth up to 65 million pounds ($88.86 million), while acknowledging "significant number of votes" against it.

"The Board will continue to engage with shareholders on remuneration matters in the coming months in light of the feedback received during our consultation," Cineworld Chairwoman Alicja Kornasiewicz said after backlash from couple of advisory groups.

