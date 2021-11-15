Cineworld says revenue above pre-COVID-19 levels in UK, Ireland

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Cineworld's CINE.L revenue has grown steadily since reopening and touched 90% of pre-pandemic levels in October, the cinema operator said on Monday, adding that the UK and Ireland were experiencing greater demand than in 2019.

Cineworld, the world's second-largest theatre operator, also said the recovery has been driven by an excellent slate of movies including "Black Widow" and "No Time to Die" and anticipates upcoming blockbusters to perform well if there is no deterioration in the COVID-19 situation.

(Reporting by Chris Peters in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

