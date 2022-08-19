Cineworld needed AMC’s apes

Reuters Reuters

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Two cinema chains embarked on aggressive global dealmaking, racked up debt then crashed into the industry-incinerating Covid-19 pandemic. Now, shares in one of them – AMC Entertainment – are up by 200% since March 2020. The other, Cineworld, is down 97% and preparing for bankruptcy https://www.wsj.com/articles/regal-cinemas-owner-cineworld-prepares-for-bankruptcy-filing-11660910944, according to the Wall Street Journal. Meme-stock mania made the difference.

Acquisition binges left Cineworld with debt equivalent to 7.6 times adjusted EBITDA at the end of 2019, and AMC with debt at 6.3 times. After the pandemic struck, AMC looked to restructure its leverage, negotiating between sharp-elbowed private equity firms https://www.wsj.com/articles/amc-lenders-aim-to-outdo-silver-lake-on-debt-restructuring-offer-11595534199 Silver Lake Partners and Apollo Global Management. Meanwhile, Cineworld scrapped a $1.65 billion deal https://www.reuters.com/article/us-cineplex-m-a-cineworld-grp/britains-cineworld-scraps-1-65-bln-deal-to-buy-cineplex-idUSKBN23J37D to acquire Canada’s Cineplex.

But then things changed. Retail traders juiced AMC’s stock, giving the company access to equity markets. It aggressively took advantage, raising $1.8 billion in 2021.

It’s the primary way the companies’ fortunes diverged – both are still lagging 2019 results, and both warn the film slate for the remainder of this year is weak. But, as AMC boss Adam Aron said earlier this week, his company has over $1 billion in cash, courtesy of retail frenzy. Cineworld missed its meme moment. (By Jonathan Guilford)

