Cineworld mulls filing for bankruptcy in the United States

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Britain's Cineworld CINE.L said on Monday it was considering options including a possible bankruptcy filing in the United States as the world's second-largest cinema chain operator struggles with near term liquidity.

"Cineworld would expect to maintain its operations in the ordinary course until and following any filing," it said in a statement.

Shares of the London-listed company plunged to a record low on Friday after a Wall Street Journal report that it was preparing to file for bankruptcy in the United States and the UK.

Currently, Cineworld and Regal theaters globally are open for business as usual, the company added.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

