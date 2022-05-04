Cineworld looks to further delay payments to former Regal shareholders

May 4 (Reuters) - Cineworld CINE.L has approached its former dissenting shareholders of its U.S. division Regal Entertainment to further delay payments of its debt obligations, the British cinema chain operator said on Wednesday.

The debt-laden company earlier reached a deal to delay final payments to the former Regal shareholders in February.

(Reporting by Amna Karimi in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

