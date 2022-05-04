US Markets

Cineworld looks to further delay payments to former Regal shareholders

Amna Karimi Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Phil Noble

Cineworld has approached its former dissenting shareholders of its U.S. division Regal Entertainment to further delay payments of its debt obligations, the British cinema chain operator said on Wednesday.

The debt-laden company earlier reached a deal to delay final payments to the former Regal shareholders in February.

